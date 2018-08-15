Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing

Super Lawn Technologies in Fort Valley unveiled a Solar Charging Truck to visitors from Georgia Tech including President Bud Peterson Monday afternoon. The trucks are equipped with mobile solar charging stations for battery powered lawn equipment.
Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority has been investigating expenditures since director Cliffard Whitby stepped down. Now the Authority is demanding that contractors return money for worked not performed.
The chain’s CEO said the plan is to liquidate all U.S. stores, and likely those in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain. Stores in Canada, central Europe and Japan would remain open for potential buyers for those assets.
A 1 million-square-foot distribution center, possibly for Amazon.com, on Sardis Church Road in south Bibb County was approved Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission.