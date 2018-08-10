Planned in Macon: New auto parts store in the south, shopping center to the west

Folks who live in south Bibb County may be getting a new auto parts store.
Memphis, Tennessee-based AutoZone, a national retailer of automotive parts and accessories, is planning to build a 7,147-square-foot store at 4401 Hartley Bridge Road near the entrance ramp to Interstate 75. It is adjacent to Wendy’s and a Kroger-anchored shopping center.
The company has filed a conditional-use application for the store and a variance in signage requirements with the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission. It is expected to be heard during Monday’s meeting.
An existing vacant convenience store currently on the site, which was built in mid-1960, would be demolished, according to the commission’s staff report. The proposal includes 35 parking spaces and the construction of a retaining wall up to 7-feet high.
The business would have three to five employees per shift. It would be open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.
There are three AutoZone stores in Macon, three in Warner Robins and one in Fort Valley, according to the company’s website.
As previously reported by The Telegraph, the commission also is expected to consider a rezoning application for 2154 Tucker Road and a conditional-use permit at 5591, 5581, 5571 and 5561 Thomaston Road to allow a shopping center with a unnamed grocery store as an anchor.
The shopping center is being developed by JWA Ventures II, LLC, a division of Montgomery, Alabama-based Jim Wilson & Associates LLC, which built The Shoppes at River Crossing in north Bibb County.
The shopping center would include a 48,387-square-foot grocery store with a drive-thru pharmacy and two adjacent buildings of 10,500 square feet and 9,000 square feet, as well as two out-parcels of about 1 acre each near Thomaston Road for other retailers, such as restaurants. The grocery store is expected to employ 120-150 people.
The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. in the Suite 300 conference room at Terminal Station, 200 Cherry St.
Other items on the agenda are:
323 Buford Place: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of exterior modifications, HR-1 District. Susan Long, James Bodell, applicant.
1502 (1544) Rocky Creek Road: Conditional use to allow allied health training facility, C-4 District. The Phlebotomy Institute of Middle Ga., Elizabeth McLane, applicant.
5429 Bowman Road: Conditional use to allow a drive-thru ATM, PDE District. Synovous Financial Corp., Chase Carlisle, applicant.
Old Business:
883 Mulberry St.: Conditional use to allow multi-family apartments (4 units), HR-3 District. 883 Mulberry LLC, applicant.
1540 Bass Road: Conditional use to allow revision to a previously approved site plan, PDE District. Triple Point Engineering, Dan Wallace, applicant.
Comments