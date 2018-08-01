Anchor Glass to lay off 145 workers at Warner Robins plant

Anchor Glass, which built its plant in Warner Robins in the early 1970s, is laying off 145 people.
Anchor Glass is a leading North American manufacturer of glass packaging products, such as for beer, liquor and other beverages, food and other consumer products. The manufacturing facility is at 1044 Booth Road.
The company’s layoff was listed on the Business Layoff and Closure Listing prepared by the Georgia Department of Labor as required by the Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as WARN. It was posted Wednesday.
Several attempts to reach a spokesperson with Anchor and with officers with the Development Authority of Houston County were unsuccessful late Wednesday.
The company has seven offices in the U.S. and it shipped 4.3 billion bottles in 2017, according to its website. It has 13 open positions listed at other facilities in other states.
The company announced in April the closure of its Zanesville, Ohio, mold fabrication plant and its Streator, Illinois, machine repair shop, according to a news release. The two facilities employed 79 people total.
“These actions will allow Anchor Glass to focus its resources even more closely on its core business of making the highest quality glass containers,” it said.
In the early 1970s, Midland Glass was about ready to begin construction on a manufacturing plant and warehouse in Warner Robins, according to a short article Dec. 20, 1972, in The Macon Telegraph.
The proposed “partial construction” would cost $1.88 million, it said. It was Midland’s only plant in Georgia.
Anchor Glass acquired Midland in 1984, according to a report at app.com, part of the USA Today network. The company has been sold several times since then.
In 1996, when Anchor filed for the first of three bankruptcies reported through 2012, it employed 600 people at Warner Robins plant. By August 2012, Luxembourg-based Ardagh Group announced it would acquire Anchor, and at that time there were 443 employees at the midstate facility. In 2014, Ardagh Group sold six former Anchor Glass plants, including the Warner Robins facility, to Glass Container Acquisition LLC, an affiliate of KPS Capital Partners LP.
The Florida-based company, now called Anchor Glass Container Corp., employs about 2,000 people and operates six glass manufacturing facilities in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Minnesota, New York and Oklahoma, according to the company’s website.
