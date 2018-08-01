Macon’s Nichiha company to expand, add 70+ jobs, invest $120 million

After 11 years doing business in Macon, Nichiha Corp. is planning to expand its plant and add more than 70 jobs.
The Japan-based company will invest $120 million in the expansion, according to a news release from Gov. Nathan Deal’s office Wednesday morning.
The new jobs will include positions in management and operations, the release said.
“Nichiha is a valued member of Georgia’s business community and an asset to our manufacturing industry,” Deal said in the release. “By expanding operations in Macon-Bibb County, the company will utilize our strategic manufacturing resources and continue to hire from our deep talent pool to build upon its success in the Southeastern market and beyond.
“We appreciate Nichiha’s investment in Macon-Bibb County and look forward to the company’s future growth and success in Georgia.”
Nichiha specializes in fiber cement products made for interior and exterior uses and for commercial and residential applications.
Robby Fountain, chairman of the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority, said the company would nearly double the size of its existing plant with new construction.
“To say we’re excited about Nichiha growing its employment opportunities by three quarters and adding nearly $3 million to the local payroll is an understatement,” Fountain said in the statement.
The company has more than 13 facilities worldwide.
