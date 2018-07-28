Some Rite Aid stores closed or are closing. It could be the one in your neighborhood

Last fall, after Walgreens bought some of Rite Aid’s stores, it announced it wasn’t going to keep all of them open.
“We will be closing some store locations to help ensure we have the right stores in the right locations,” Phil Caruso, with Walgreen media relations, said in an email this week.
Walgreens, which had wanted to buy all the Rite Aid stores, bought 1,932 locations, leaving the company with about 2,600, according to national reports.
In Macon, the Rite Aid on Pierce Avenue at Riverside Drive closed July 2. Prescriptions there were transferred to the Walgreens at 3888 Vineville Ave.
The pharmacy at the Rite Aid in Gray, at 611 West Clinton St., closed July 25, and the store is expected to remain open for about two more weeks “for a final sale,” Caruso said.
Prescription files from that Rite Aid will be available at the Walgreens at 274 W. Clinton St. in Gray, he said.
“We expect to have positions at other locations for the majority of affected team members,” he said.
Caruso didn’t have any information about the Rite Aid stores in Warner Robins or Dublin.
