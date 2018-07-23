Zoning office increases fees to help make up for shortfall expected from Bibb County

It’s going to cost more to apply for subdivisions, rezoning,fences, signs or other uses with the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission.
The commission agreed Monday to increase its fees by 50 percent, a move that comes about two weeks after it voted to impose fees on some things it used to do for free.
The fee increase is effective immediately.
The commission has been concerned about its financial condition ever since the Macon-Bibb County government decided at the end of June to completely cut its funding, even though it then voted July 3 to reinstate about $800,000, an amount contingent on the county commission getting the votes needed to increase property taxes by 4.1 mills. The money from the county is about half of the zoning office’s total budget.
Last year, the planning and zoning office received $900,000 from the county.
Executive Director Jim Thomas told the zoning commission that its situation is dire. Even if the county reinstates some or all of its funding, it could be a couple of months before the zoning office receives it.
“It’s a cash flow problem,” Thomas said. “If we only have about$53,000 (in cash) at the end of September (after paying bills it owes now) … we are out of business. We couldn’t furlough enough people to make the cash. … We are not making any purchases. We are locked down.”
Thomas said he’s heard the county would cut by 20 percent every department and outside agency — which includes the zoning office — if property taxes are not increased. It would mean the zoning office would get $720,000 instead of $800,000, he said.
“The county is treating us like a step-child,” Commissioner Tim Jones said.
“None of us want to raise fees,” Commissioner Jeane Easom said. “But our bottom line is going to be zero if we don’t do something.”
The zoning commission voted July 9 to begin charging for some things it hadn’t charged for in the past, such as $500 for a land-use extension and $25 for a construction release form. Also, it agreed to charge $100 to verify a business is in compliance with its use when a business license is renewed, but that money wouldn’t likely come in until next spring.
P&Z has not raised its fees since 2014, Thomas said.
The commission discussed ways it could possibly become independent from the county eventually.
Also on Monday, the zoning commission voted to authorize Thomas to pursue securing a line of credit that would cover operations for a period of up to six months, which it could access as needed in the future.
“Next year, (county funding) is going to be worse,” Thomas said. “We need to keep the cash flow going into next year.”
