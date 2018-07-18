Massive distribution center being built in Monroe County will create 130 jobs

National retailer Five Below plans to build a distribution center in Monroe County and create 130 jobs
One reason the Philadelphia-based company chose the location in the Meridian 75 Logistic Center off Rumble Road is because it was a state-certified site that was “shovel ready,” said Bo Gregory, president of the Development Authority of Monroe County.
“They are already working,” Gregory said. “They are laying slab right now. ... It should be upwards of 770,000 square feet with room for expansion. ... They will own this building, not lease it.
“To the best of my knowledge, it’s the largest project in Monroe County since Plant Scherer was built back in the 1970s.”
Five Below is a “value retailer” offering everything $5 and below, including a variety of items, such as backpacks, T-shirts, shoes, games, toys, home decor and beauty supplies.
He understands the company also considered sites in South Carolina and Tennessee. Other reasons the company chose the location is because of its proximity to the ports on the coast and its central location, he said.
The company’s initial investment includes $42 million in land and building and about $28 million in machinery and equipment, according to a news release from Gov. Nathan Deal’s office. “Additional investment will occur over the next five years,” it said.
“Five Below’s decision to invest in Monroe County directly reflects the strength of our workforce and Georgia’s strategic location for accessing the Southeastern market,” Deal said in the release.
Five Below, which was founded in 2002, operates more than 650 stores in 32 states, including about 25 in Georgia. Most of the stores are located in the Atlanta area. The company plans to open about 125 stores this year.
“This distribution facility is expected to support Five Below’s store growth through the Southeast, President/CEO Joel Anderson, said in the prepared statement.
Construction of the new center is expected to be completed by March 2019, Gregory said.
“It’s a big day, one we’ve been waiting on for quite some time,” he said. “We invested in this park about 10 years ago. ... We’re very excited about it.”
The company’s net sales increased 27.2 percent to $296.3 million during the first quarter from $232.9 million in the same period last year, according to a company news release. It opened 33 new stores and ended the quarter with 658 stores in 32 states.
