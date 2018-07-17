Zoning fee increase in limbo. It could hurt attracting new businesses to county

Some commercial real estate executives said Tuesday they were worried Macon’s planning and zoning commission would increase its fees to make up for an expected shortfall from Macon-Bibb County but then not lower those fees if they get the funds needed from the county.
Also, they are concerned an increase in fees would hurt small companies most and could mean some businesses decide not to open in Bibb County.
The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission held a special called meeting to discuss a fee schedule increase in response to the county cutting its financing of $800,000 from the budget. The county subsequently reinstated the funds contingent on increasing property taxes 4.1 mills. The money from the county is half of the zoning commission’s total budget. The county considers P&Z as an outside agency.
Executive Director Jim Thomas said he had been in touch with the mayor’s office, but he still didn’t know what the county is going to do.
“They need six votes to raise the millage rate,” he said. That vote would take place next month.
The zoning commission decided last week to impose fees for some things the office has been doing for free, such as $100 to verify every business in Bibb County is in compliance with its zoned use for each business license renewal. It wouldn’t be paid until next spring. There are about 9,000 businesses in the county. But it didn’t increase current fees for things such as rezoning, signs and conditional-use permits. Thomas said then he was pulling money from reserves to cover operations of the office.
On Tuesday, Thomas presented spreadsheets showing what various rate increases, from 50 percent, which would bring in about $248,000, to doubling fees, which would produce about $905,000. But these are rough projections because it’s unknown how many applications would be filed or when the money would actually come in, he said.
“I don’t want to raise fees,” Thomas said. “We’ve made cuts (to personnel). We are in bad shape. ... If (the county) is going to defund us, what do they expect us to do? What services do we give up?”
Vice Chairwoman Jeane Easom said she felt the commission should “do some planning. Have a plan that we can implement depending (on what the county does). We have to protect our employees.”
Contractor and real estate broker Ryan Griffin said he questioned the anticipated revenue from business compliance renewals.
“We all know we are in an improving economy right now,” Griffin said, and more businesses should be created. So before increasing fees, the commission should “take a hard look at what ‘19 and ‘20 would look like.”
Tim Thornton, president of Thornton Realty, who said the business license fee “feels like a tax, ... I’m afraid you’ll pass something and then get funded and you won’t take it back.”
The zoning commission voted 4-0 Tuesday to continue the discussion during it’s regular meeting next week. Its chairman, Kamal Azar, was absent.
