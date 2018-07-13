New clothing and home decor store to open in Milledgeville

A Ross Dress for Less store is planning to open July 21 in Milledgeville.
The 18,000-square-foot store will be located in the Heritage Walk shopping center at the southwest corner of Columbia Street and Roberson Mill Road, according to a news release. This will be the Dublin, California-based company’s third store in Middle Georgia.
With this opening Ross will operate 53 stores in Georgia and a total of 1,449 in the U.S. The company plans to open about 100 new stores — 75 Ross and 25 dd Discounts stores — during fiscal 2018.
Attempts to reach someone with the company with information about how many workers it would employ or if the company was still hiring were unsuccessful Friday.
Ross Stores, Inc., the parent company, had revenues of $14.1 billion in 2017. Ross Dress for Less is an off-price apparel and home fashion chain.
