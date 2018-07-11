People who like to shop at thrift stores — or donate to one — have a new place to go

Goodwill Industries expands and opens its newest retail store and donation center in Gray.
The store, at 212 West Clinton St., will officially open at 9 a.m. Thursday. It will employ 22 full- and part-time employees, according to a news release.
In addition to shopping, customers may take donations of clothing, housewares, electronics and other items to the center.
“The revenue generated from the sale of merchandise in Goodwill training stores support the training and employment programs offered by Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia,” local Goodwill President Jim Stiff said in the release. “The attended donation center will provide a convenient way for people to donate the things they no longer need and support Goodwill’s human and economic development mission."
Goodwill relies on community support to donate "gently used" items to sell in its retail stores. Revenue from donations sold supports Goodwill's training, education and career development services provided through Helms College and Goodwill's Career Center.
In addition to the new center, donations are accepted at all retail stores during store hours and at attended donation centers in Macon, Warner Robins, Milledgeville, Lake Oconee and Dublin.
In 2017, Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia and Central Savannah River Area provided career services to more than 185,000 individuals and helped find employment for more than 6,000 unemployed people.
Comments