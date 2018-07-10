Furniture company opening first Middle Georgia store — and it's seeking workers

A south Georgia furniture store is moving into Middle Georgia for the first time, and it is looking to hire some local folks.
Tifton-based Turner Furniture Co. is renovating the former Winn-Dixie store on the corner of Ga. 96 and Houston Lake Road in Bonaire. The 45,000-square-foot store will be the company's 11th location.
The family-owned company has fine-furniture stores and budget stores, and the one in Bonaire "will be a combination of both," said Staci Wright, marketing director.
The new store will carry Bassett, La-Z-Boy, Ashley and Paula Deen as well as Serta and Tempur-Pedic mattresses.
It is expected to open in mid- to late August.
Wright said the company had been looking at the area for awhile.
"It's just a great, growing area, and it kind of made sense that that would be where our next location would be," Wright said.
The expansion into the midstate will create 30 new jobs, and the company is holding a job fair 3-7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the store. Positions available include sales, entry level management, office and warehouse positions.
The owners of Turner, Fortson and Austin Turner, along with company managers will be on site holding interview sessions. No appointment is necessary, and applicants are encouraged to bring a resume.
“We are excited about this new location,” Fortson Turner, CEO of Turner Furniture Co. said in a news release. “A great building came available, and it was the perfect opportunity for us to expand. We’ve wanted to join the Middle Georgia community for a while, and we’re happy this venture will bring new jobs to the area. We look forward to offering customers another convenient way to access our amazing selection of furniture."
The company will offer delivery to Houston and surrounding counties.
Turner Furniture is a fourth generation company that has served South Georgia and North Florida for 103 years. The company operates 10 locations in Albany, Tifton, Valdosta, Moultrie, Thomasville and Tallahassee.
