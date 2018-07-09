First luxury condos to be built from ground-up in downtown Macon get zoning OK

A proposed new downtown building with a bank, 10 high-end condominiums and a roof-top terrace got the go-ahead Monday from Macon's zoning commission.
Macon-based Sierra Development Inc. and SSP Commercial Group, which have built several loft projects in Bibb County, plan to build the structure at 423 Mulberry St. at the intersection with Broadway. The 0.62-acre site is adjacent to the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority office building.
The name of the bank, which will be on the first floor, was not disclosed, but Sierra President Jim Daws said it was "a local bank currently in Macon." The 3,046-square-foot bank would have drive-thru lanes.
Each of the luxury condos would be about 2,400-2,500 square feet, with two bedrooms, two-and-half baths and a large balcony. The balconies will face Mulberry or Broadway. Private storage units will be on the ground floor for residents. Buyers could be involved in the selection of certain finishes and colors.
"We're thinking about covered awnings" over the 22 parking spaces for residents, Daws said. "If feasible, we will put solar panels on top." The parking area for the condos will be fenced and gated.
Sierra and SSP have built several loft projects in Macon, including lofts for Mercer University, the Lofts at Navicent, Lofts at Capricorn and the Lofts at Bass. Also, the companies have a mixed-use project under construction on Zebulon Road.
All of those lofts are for lease only "but this new, high-end, development will provide the first ever new-construction condos that will be available for purchase, "according to a statement from Sierra. "Residents of Macon and those looking to relocate to the Macon area, have expressed a desire to be able to purchase a loft rather than lease."
The site is where Cassidy's Garage, the city's first gas station, used to be located. It opened in 1915 and closed in 2012. The development authority bought the property in 2015 for future development and demolished the garage the next year. It has remained vacant since then.
According to the applicant, construction is projected to begin in August and take about one year to complete.
The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission approved the conditional-use application 3-0. Commissioners Tim Jones and Bryan Scott were absent.
In another matter, the commission approved an application for a nightclub at 2471 Pio Nono Ave.
Chris Oliver, had filed an application for a nightclub in February at the same location, but the name of the club has changed from Club Eye Candy to Club 9. Also, the earlier application indicated the business would have bikini-clad dancers on a center stage, but he said Monday the only dancers would be patrons. Also the hours changed to 9 p.m.-2 a.m. instead of 1 p.m.-4 a.m. in the earlier proposal.
"This will be a regular nightclub," Oliver said. "Everyone that enters will be checked to ensure they don't have weapons. We will execute this using the old fashioned pat down method and we will also use the metal detecting wand."
His application indicates the club will have seven security guards and two Bibb County sheriff's deputies, and that everyone must be 23 or older — with proper identification — to enter.
A dress code will be enforced, he said.
Other items on the agenda were:
ITEMS DEFERRED FROM PREVIOUS MEETINGS:
1095 Pio Nono Ave: Conditional use to allow a laundromat, HC District. Kunj Patel, applicant. Moved to the next meeting.
805 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of lofts apartments, CBD-2 District. Azar Walsh Architects, applicant. Moved to the next meeting.
1540 Bass Road: Conditional use to allow revision to a previously approved site plan, PDE District. Triple Point Engineering, Dan Wallace, applicant. Moved to next meeting.
ITEMS SCHEDULED FOR JULY 9TH MEETING:
540 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of exterior modifications, CBD-1 District. Bob Brown, BTBB Architects, applicant. Approved.
1090 Riverside Drive: Conditional Use to allow barbed wire, C-2 District. Bobby Cramer, applicant. Deferred.
1090 Riverside Drive: Variance in setback requirements to allow a fence, C-2 District. Bobby Cramer, applicant. Deferred.
2583 Vineville Ave; 127 Pierce Ave. (2591 Vineville Ave.): Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of materials for signage, HR-3/HR-1 Districts. Vineville Baptist Church, Jody Thornton, applicant. Approved.
2583 Vineville Ave; 127 Pierce Ave. (2591 Vineville Ave.): Variance in sign standards requirements, HR-3/HR-1 District. Vineville Baptist, Jody Thornton, applicant. Approved.
428 Second St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of exterior modifications, CBD-1 District. 2nd St., LLC (Gene Dunwoody, Jr.), applicant. Approved.
623 Poplar St., 473 Second St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of exterior modifications, CBD-1 District. Crazy Bull, Rick Hill, applicant. Approved.
685 Arlington Place: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of exterior modifications, HR-3 District. Shantel King-Whitby, applicant. Approved.
6601 Zebulon Road: Conditional Use to allow revisions to previously approved site plan, PDE District. Rock Springs Congregational Methodist Church, applicant. Approved with a variance.
7001 Skipper Road: Variance to allow second freestanding sign, M-1 District. Atlanta Sign Services, James Kraemer, applicant. Approved.
ADDED TO AGENDA:
4635 Hartley Bridge Road: Conditional use to allow a convenience store with fuel sale and alcohol package-to-go, PDE District. Win Development, Jesse McInerney, applicant. Approved.
