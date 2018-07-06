Aldi invests $1.6 million in 'new look' at Warner Robins store

Although Aldi grocery stores are known for lower prices, the company spent big bucks on the renovation of its Warner Robins store.
The discount grocery chain invested $1.6 million into remodeling its store at 3003 Watson Blvd. near Margie Drive, according to a news release.
The store closed a little more than a month ago, and it plans to officially open with a ceremony at 8:25 a.m. July 19. It will offer Golden Ticket giveaway gift cards to the first 100 customers and samples of Aldi-exclusive brand foods. Customers can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year's supply of produce.
“Our commitment to (Warner Robins) is clear,” Shaun O’Keefe, Jefferson division vice president for Aldi, said in the release. “We can’t wait for customers to experience the new look of Aldi once renovations are complete at their local store.”
The investment is part of a $1.9 billion plan to remodel and expand more than 1,300 Aldi stores nationwide by 2020. Remodeled ALDI stores have an updated design featuring open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials.
The discount stores carry a "streamlined selection of exclusive products and national brands" with no frills. Customers must use a quarter to release a shopping cart, which they get back when the cart is returned. Also, customers must bring their own bags and fill them after checking out.
Aldi, which has its U.S. headquarters based in Batavia, Ill., is adding 25,000 new jobs in stores, warehouses and offices nationwide by 2022. It operates nearly 1,800 stores in 35 states.
