This new car dealership avoids something most people hate about car buying: haggling

Middle Georgia's first CarMax is receiving a lot of love from the community, its general manager said.
"We have been welcomed by the Warner Robins community and the Macon community very well," said General Manager Justin Collins.
CarMax officially opened June 30 at 551 S. Houston Lake Road near the Leverette Road intersection.
CarMax is the United States' largest used-car retailer with 193 stores nationwide, according to its website.
The Warner Robins store has hired 16 people including two technicians, 11 trained associates and three managers. They are not currently hiring.
Collins said their goal of providing the ultimate atmosphere for their employees and customers sets them apart from many other dealerships.
"We really put a focus on our associates, making sure that they have a great place to work," he said. "It ensures that we are providing that really iconic customer experience."
CarMax has a no-haggle price system which allows the customer to focus on finding the best vehicle for them without worrying about the cost, Collins said.
"We don't just sell the car," he said. "We sell peace of mind with our customers."
The dealership provides a five-day money back guarantee and a 90-day limited warranty among other services for all of their cars.
The rapid growth of Warner Robins most likely contributed to the company's decision to make it their first Middle Georgia location, he said. There are no official plans to open another CarMax in the area at this time, however, the company is constantly looking, he said.
CarMax in Warner Robins is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m Saturday.
Comments