7 places to beat the heat that’s worth the drive from Middle Georgia

The heat is on in Middle Georgia and you might be looking for ways to cool off. We found some of the best ways to beat the heat this summer.

So whether you love the beach or prefer a lazy river, we have got you covered with some of the best places in Georgia.

1. Mock Springs

It only costs $4 to to access Mock Springs. The water is cool and they have tubes for rent.

Mock Springs offers drinks, snacks, and the star dessert of the summer — snow cones.

Over the summer, the spring occasionally opens for an additional night swim that allows people to hang out from 8 p.m. to midnight. The cost is $5.

Make sure you check their Facebook page or call before going, as sometimes they have to close due to water levels.

They are located at 130 Mock Springs Road in Hawkinsville.

2. Georgia Aquarium

If you don’t enjoy getting in the water, check out one of the premier aquariums in the Southeast. You can see animals of all kinds, from penguins to dolphins, inside the air-conditioned building.

You can also purchase packages to swim with some of the animals.

You can also pick up a city pass that allows you access to the aquarium and four other attractions around the city of Atlanta, including the World of Coca-Cola.

3. Lake Tobesofkee

Lake Tobesofkee offers a lot of fun for a day out with the family if you want to stay close to Middle Georgia.

There are three parks: Claystone, Arrowhead and Sandy Beach. Each offers the chance to go swimming or relax out of the beach.

People also enjoy fishing at the lake.

4. Tybee Island

If the ocean is more your thing, head over to Tybee Island near Savannah. Go at sunrise or sunset to avoid the heat.

Dolphin tours and charter boat expeditions are available.

5. Geyser Towers at Stone Mountain

Toddlers can play in the trickling creek, adults can cool off in one of the shaded areas and there is a ton of fun to be had in the towers themselves.

You can travel across the suspended rope bridges and a blast from the geyser will certainly provide some relief on a hot day.

It is similar to a giant jungle that has merged with a splash pad. It provides a lot of excitement. You can also enjoy the rest of the mountain, and be sure to stick around for the laser light show.

6. Dickey Farms

Another place that you can go to cool down might not be as obvious, but Dickey Farms offers up some delicious peach ice cream to help please your tastebuds in the summer heat.

You can sit down in one of their white rocking chairs and watch peaches being packed. It is a nice chance to get away for an afternoon and enjoy some tasty ice cream.

They are located at 3440 Musella Road in Musella.

7. Splash in the Boro

This Statesboro water park offers a variety of attractions, including a lazy river, wave pool and water slides. They even have slides for smaller kids called tot slides.

You can grab a bite to eat at one of their concession stands or sandwich shops. They offer items like corn dog poppers and ICEE drinks.

They also offer a variety of swim lessons.