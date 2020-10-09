Newly renovated homes in Macon arts village will be on display this weekend

But is it art?

There’s an opportunity Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to tour three newly renovated homes that are part of the Mill Hill East Macon Arts Village.

Strictly speaking, the two-bedroom homes — complete with artist workspace with separate entrance — may or may not be art per se, but they’re a clear representation of art intersecting community and economic development.

And it’s interesting to see how it’s taking shape in Macon’s first neighborhood.

The overall Mill Hill project has been undertaken by the Macon-Bibb Urban Development Authority in conjunction with the Macon Arts Alliance and Historic Macon Foundation.

Victoria Jessie, project director for the UDA, said the arts village includes 10 homes with already six restored and up for sale and a couple in use by artists.

One of those is for a Mill Hill artist in residence overseen by the Arts Alliance.

Apart from the homes, the wider arts village includes the Mill Hill Community Arts Center, an auditorium hub for exhibits, shows, banquets, events and such. Then there’s the Mill Hill Bakers Collective serving professional and hobbyist bakers with a state-of-the-art kitchen, and there’s the Tech Toolshed, a resource center with tools and equipment targeting filmmakers, photographers, designers and abstract and digital artists who depend on technology for their creations.

The plan is that the neighborhood and its offerings serve all of Macon but become a creative hot-spot and home to a thriving community of artists of all types.

Do you have to be an artist to buy one of the $90,000 to $130,000-ish homes?

Officials say no. But it would be good if buyers are at least sympathetic and interested in the neighborhood’s art-centric, revitalization intent.

“It’s an important undertaking because we’re trying to honor the integrity of Macon’s East Macon history right at the heart of the Fort Hawkins area,” said Jessie. “That’s one piece. Another piece is pairing that with a community created to enable artists to live, work, create, and thrive without having to move to other cities. People don’t have to leave Macon to find affordable housing, thrive or get the support and community they need.”

Jessie stressed all are welcome to tour the Shell and Taylor Avenue homes. However, she said due to COVID-19 considerations masks are required and social distancing will be enforced along with UDA measures to keep the open homes clean and safe.

The Art Alliance’s Julie Wilkerson said the effort is part of a big picture.

“Art and culture can be used to solve serious community problems and that’s something people don’t often think about,” she said. “That’s what’s happening at Mill Hill and it’s something the Arts Alliance is committed to. It’s part of what the 2020 Cultural Plan for Macon is about. We want to use art, development, economic development and every means we can get our hands on to increase equity across the community and foster progress while helping artists thrive.”

While the UDA is handing renovating and the buying and selling of homes, Wilkerson said it falls to the Arts Alliance to communicate with artists, connect them to programs in the Mill Hill East Macon Arts Village and then, for those moving there, to create programs and events that will help them in their pursuits and open their work up to others.

“The area and the houses are uniquely suited to artists, especially with the studio space,” she said. “It’s affordable and providing affordable housing with financing geared to artist’s circumstances is a major goal. It’s helping to revitalize an important part of Macon and it’s a model others are looking to and hopefully will repeat, though not necessarily geared toward artists. This is a beautiful way to fight impoverished areas, blight and to balance inequities across Macon.”

Wilkerson and Jessie pointed out the neighborhood’s location gives it proximity and access to the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park with a gate to trails opening right into Mill Hill. There’s also quick access to the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail with walking and biking possibilities to downtown and beyond with minimal traffic.

The open houses may open eyes to what can happen in older neighborhoods.

Other entertaining opportunities this weekend include a second shot at a drive-through art show at Triangle Arts Macon following the successful first drive-through show in September. It now will be an ongoing second-Friday feature at Triangle’s 206 Lower Elm St. location in the East Macon Industrial District.

See www.triangleartsmacon.com for info and ticketing.

NewTown Macon doesn’t want you going without fair food this year so Friday and Saturday they’re creating a downtown Fair Frenzy featuring turkey legs, funnel cakes, cotton candy and more plus other goodies and fun from participating retailers and establishments.

Check out events at www.facebook.com/NTMacon for details.

If you go

What: Mill Hill East Macon Arts Village Open Houses

Tour: 239 Schell Ave., 227 Schell Ave., and 358 Taylor Ave.

When: Oct. 10, 1-3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Information: (478) 803-2402 and search Open House-Mill Hill East Macon Arts Village on Facebook