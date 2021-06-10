In the mood for an inventive, specialty burger? Check out these Macon burger restaurants

From new restaurants like Macon Beer Company to staples like The Rookery, Macon is home to many great burger options.

Check out the list below for specialty burger options around the city that can be found on menus all of the time. But some local spots, like Piedmont, offer specials, too. Follow social media pages like Facebook and Instagram for updates on specials.

Walden Greenback at The Rookery

The Rookery has a lot of great specialty burgers, and it’s tough to choose just one. The Walden Greenback is topped with a fried green tomato, green onions, bacon, chevre cheese and a sun-dried tomato remoulade. The fried green tomato sets the tone with a tartness that helps balance out the burger.

Price: $14 with a side

Second Street Heat at Macon Beer Company

This burger took home Macon’s Burger Week crown in 2020. The one-time special was so good, Macon Beer Company decided to keep it around on its permanent menu. It features two patties topped with a white cheddar pimento cheese, and a jalapeno and onion amber ale jam.

Price: $15 with a side

The Luther at Cashman’s Pub

The buns are Krispy Kreme donuts. It’s so beautiful, we’ll say it again — the buns are Krispy Kreme donuts. The sweetness of the donuts balances out the saltiness of the burger, topped with cheese and bacon. It’s one of the more adventurous and outrageous burgers on the list, but worth a try. Cashman’s has more options, too, for those who prefer a more traditional burger.

Price: $12.99 with a side

Black & Bleu at Grey Goose Player’s Club

The Player’s Club is built around the famous Goose Burger, but did you know there are a couple of different variations? The Black & Bleu is the same base patty but blackened and topped with an onion ring. The bleu cheese sauce is then poured on top. In the end, there is a juicy burger that will require some napkins.

Price: $10.99 with fries; .50 charge for any other side.

Eat a Peach at Ocmulgee Brewpub

Ocmulgee has won a pair of Burger Week awards and is considered one of the best burger joints in town. There are plenty of great burgers to choose from, but it’s hard to get more Macon than the Eat a Peach burger.

The beef patty topped with peach pico de gallo, smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese and a basil aioli sauce.

Price: $13 with a side of fries

Dickey Betts at Famous Mike’s

If you’re up for a history lesson on the Allman Brothers or a chat about Georgia football, head over to Famous Mike’s to see Mike Seekins. Oh, and if if you’re just in the mood for a great burger, then he has you covered, too. The Dickey Betts is a blackened burger with bacon, mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu and Swiss cheeses. There is a giant jolt of flavor from the first bite on.

Price: $9

The Rocking Chair Ranch Burger at FOJ

Fountain of Juice might not be the first place you think of when it comes to great burgers, but don’t sleep on this restaurant.

They have a few different options but the Rocking Chair Ranch burger is one of the standouts. It’s a beef patty topped with pimento cheese and tomato jam. Combining these two southern delicacies on one burger is a recipe for flavor.

Price: $14