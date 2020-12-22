Food & Drink
Not interested in cooking for Christmas? These restaurants will be open in Macon
Christmas is almost here and not everyone wants to get in the kitchen to cook a festive meal.
For those who don’t want to cook on the holiday, here are some local restaurants and chains that are offering dine-in and carry out options.
If your business or restaurant is open for Christmas, email the information to Justin Baxley (jbaxley@macon.com).
The Macon Crab House
Address: 4690 Presidential Pkwy, Macon.
Hours: 12-11 p.m.
Taki
Location: 6255 Zebulon Rd, Macon.
Hours: 12-8 p.m.
Waffle House
Address: Various locations throughout Macon. Use the store locator tool on their website to find one near you.
Hours: 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.
IHOP
Location: 165 Tom Hill Sr Blvd, Macon
Hours: The restaurant will close early on Christmas Eve and then open at 7 a.m. Christmas Day before resuming their 24 hours per day, 7 days per week schedule.
Starbucks
Location: Various locations in Macon. Use the store locator tool on their website to find one near you.
Hours: Check the store locator on the website to determine hours for each location.
Dunkin’
Location: Various locations in Macon. Use the store locator tool on their website to find one near you.
Hours: Check with the individual locations for hours.
