Not interested in cooking for Christmas? These restaurants will be open in Macon

Christmas is almost here and not everyone wants to get in the kitchen to cook a festive meal.

For those who don’t want to cook on the holiday, here are some local restaurants and chains that are offering dine-in and carry out options.

The Macon Crab House

Address: 4690 Presidential Pkwy, Macon.

Hours: 12-11 p.m.

Taki

Location: 6255 Zebulon Rd, Macon.

Hours: 12-8 p.m.

Waffle House

Address: Various locations throughout Macon. Use the store locator tool on their website to find one near you.

Hours: 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

IHOP

Location: 165 Tom Hill Sr Blvd, Macon

Hours: The restaurant will close early on Christmas Eve and then open at 7 a.m. Christmas Day before resuming their 24 hours per day, 7 days per week schedule.

Starbucks

Location: Various locations in Macon. Use the store locator tool on their website to find one near you.

Hours: Check the store locator on the website to determine hours for each location.

Dunkin’

Location: Various locations in Macon. Use the store locator tool on their website to find one near you.

Hours: Check with the individual locations for hours.

