Not interested in cooking for Thanksgiving? These local restaurants can help
Thanksgiving is almost here and now is the time to start planning your turkey day feast.
For those who don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving, or could use a helping hand, here are local restaurants offering meats, sides and desserts for pickup next week:
Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen
450 Third Street | 478-254-2337 | Orders have to be in by Nov. 21 and picked up Nov. 24-25 from 1-6 p.m.
- Boston butts $40
- Beef briskets $90
- Bone-in spiral cut hams $45
- Turkeys $60
- Small sides $30
- Large sides $55
- Side options include: Green bean casserole, mac and cheese, cornbread dressing, sweet potato souffle and broccoli and cheese casserole.
- Desserts $35 for a pecan pie or pumpkin cheesecake
Satterfield’s
- Smoked turkey $55 and offered by the slice for $11 per pound and as a bone-in breast for $10 per pound
- Whole or sliced brisket $16 per pound
- Smoked ham also available whole or sliced
- Side options include: Mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, squash casserole, stuffing, broccoli and cheddar cornbread, mac and cheese, brunswick stew, collard greens, BBQ beans, slaw, potato salad and pimento cheese.
Fountain of Juice
Menu includes: soups, sides, meats, sauces and desserts
Tommy’s Bakery and Cafe
5580 Thomaston Road | 478-621-4153 | Order by Nov. 21
- Turkey special includes turkey, gravy and a large dressing for $80
- Individual sides available for $30 each or $25 each with the purchase of the special.
- Desserts start at $3
Grow
- “Family feast” $99 includes one entree, three sides and a dozen rolls
- Desserts, sides and entrees also available for individual purchase.
- Also reservation only dine-in available on Thanksgiving. Masks are required to enter and move around the restaurant due to COVID-19. The drive thru will also be open for picking up meals.
S&S Cafeteria
Orders can be placed online by visiting the S&S website or by calling your closest S&S Cafeteria. Also open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day
- Turkey, ham and roast beef available
- Sides and desserts available for individual purchase as well as bread and tea.
If your restaurant is open for Thanksgiving or offering a special for the holiday, send an email to jbaxley@macon.com with your restaurant’s name, location, phone number order deadline and pick up dates and menu with prices.
