Not interested in cooking for Thanksgiving? These local restaurants can help

Thanksgiving is almost here and now is the time to start planning your turkey day feast.

For those who don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving, or could use a helping hand, here are local restaurants offering meats, sides and desserts for pickup next week:

Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen

450 Third Street | 478-254-2337 | Orders have to be in by Nov. 21 and picked up Nov. 24-25 from 1-6 p.m.

Satterfield’s

120 New St. | 478-742-0352 or email info@satterfieldsbbq.com | Order by Nov. 21

Fountain of Juice

4123 Forsyth Road, Suite I | 478-755-5000 | Order by Nov. 20, pick up Nov. 24 after 2 p.m. and Nov. 25 before 4 p.m.
Menu includes: soups, sides, meats, sauces and desserts

Tommy’s Bakery and Cafe

5580 Thomaston Road | 478-621-4153 | Order by Nov. 21

Grow

1019 Riverside Drive | 478-743-4663 | Order by Nov. 21

S&S Cafeteria

Orders can be placed online by visiting the S&S website or by calling your closest S&S Cafeteria. Also open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day

If your restaurant is open for Thanksgiving or offering a special for the holiday, send an email to jbaxley@macon.com with your restaurant’s name, location, phone number order deadline and pick up dates and menu with prices.

Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
