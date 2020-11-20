Not interested in cooking for Thanksgiving? These local restaurants can help

Thanksgiving is almost here and now is the time to start planning your turkey day feast.

For those who don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving, or could use a helping hand, here are local restaurants offering meats, sides and desserts for pickup next week:

Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen

450 Third Street | 478-254-2337 | Orders have to be in by Nov. 21 and picked up Nov. 24-25 from 1-6 p.m.

Boston butts $40

Beef briskets $90

Bone-in spiral cut hams $45

Turkeys $60

Small sides $30

Large sides $55

Side options include: Green bean casserole, mac and cheese, cornbread dressing, sweet potato souffle and broccoli and cheese casserole.

Desserts $35 for a pecan pie or pumpkin cheesecake

Satterfield’s

120 New St. | 478-742-0352 or email info@satterfieldsbbq.com | Order by Nov. 21

Smoked turkey $55 and offered by the slice for $11 per pound and as a bone-in breast for $10 per pound

Whole or sliced brisket $16 per pound

Smoked ham also available whole or sliced

Side options include: Mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, squash casserole, stuffing, broccoli and cheddar cornbread, mac and cheese, brunswick stew, collard greens, BBQ beans, slaw, potato salad and pimento cheese.

Fountain of Juice

4123 Forsyth Road, Suite I | 478-755-5000 | Order by Nov. 20, pick up Nov. 24 after 2 p.m. and Nov. 25 before 4 p.m.

Menu includes: soups, sides, meats, sauces and desserts

Tommy’s Bakery and Cafe

5580 Thomaston Road | 478-621-4153 | Order by Nov. 21

Turkey special includes turkey, gravy and a large dressing for $80

Individual sides available for $30 each or $25 each with the purchase of the special.

Desserts start at $3

Grow

1019 Riverside Drive | 478-743-4663 | Order by Nov. 21

“Family feast” $99 includes one entree, three sides and a dozen rolls

Desserts, sides and entrees also available for individual purchase.

Also reservation only dine-in available on Thanksgiving. Masks are required to enter and move around the restaurant due to COVID-19. The drive thru will also be open for picking up meals.

S&S Cafeteria

Orders can be placed online by visiting the S&S website or by calling your closest S&S Cafeteria. Also open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day

Turkey, ham and roast beef available

Sides and desserts available for individual purchase as well as bread and tea.

If your restaurant is open for Thanksgiving or offering a special for the holiday, send an email to jbaxley@macon.com with your restaurant’s name, location, phone number order deadline and pick up dates and menu with prices.