Houston County restaurant inspections: These 14 spots got perfect scores in September

September was a good month for restaurants in Houston County. No restaurant inspected received a score lower than 80, and Houston County had 14 restaurants with perfect scores.

The Telegraph has compiled a list of the 14 restaurants in Houston County with a score of 100 in the month of September through the Department of Public Health’s health inspection search portal. The lists include restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

Any score below 70 is considered unsatisfactory. The letter grade “C,” a numeral score from 70-79, means the restaurant is marginally compliant to the rules and regulations in place. A “B” grade, from 80-89, means the restaurant is satisfactorily compliant, and an “A” grade, from 90-100, means the restaurant has food safety excellence, according to DPH’s rules and regulations guide. The Telegraph only lists the lowest scores if they are below 80.

Here are the restaurants who got a 100 grade from the health department in September:

Booger Bear’s Grill at 609 Forest Lake Drive, Warner Robins

China Express at 1365 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry

Cocktails & Corners at 145 South Commercial Circle, Warner Robins

GG’s Southern Kitchen at 207 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins

Krab Kingz of Central Georgia at 177 Gleneagle Drive, Byron

McCall’s Sandwiches - Tastes to Remember at 1001 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

My Grandma’s Empanadas at 120 Armed Forces Blvd., Warner Robins

Nu-Way Weiners at 1762 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

Shanghai Restaurant at 2203 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

Shells Seafood at 117 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins

Skipper Johns at 1210 Macon Road, Perry

Tacos y Mariscos Ofelia at 700 Feagan Mill Road, Warner Robins

The Brooklyn Way at 901 Gunn Road, Byron

Yami Crab at 210 Margie Drive, Warner Robins

