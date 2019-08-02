We want to know what food dishes are Macon’s most iconic

Check out some of the juiciest burgers in Middle Georgia Reporters Justin Baxley and Jenna Eason visit Famous Mike's in downtown Macon to eat lunch for #FoodieFriday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Reporters Justin Baxley and Jenna Eason visit Famous Mike's in downtown Macon to eat lunch for #FoodieFriday.

Hi, I’m Justin Baxley, the fan life reporter for The Telegraph. You have probably seen my byline in the paper or online a good bit since I started here in September of last year.

As the fan life reporter, I get to cover three things that I am most passionate about: sports, food and entertainment. I also get to do it in the community that I was born and raised in.

I started elementary school here and stayed all through college, and I am a proud graduate of both Rutland High School and Mercer University.

In the last few months, Jenna Eason and I have been going around to local restaurants to try some of the best dishes that the 478 has to offer with our new series, #FoodieFriday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This has given me the chance to explore food in Middle Georgia like never before. I have had the chance to taste everything from award-winning ribs in Dublin to a burger joint in downtown Macon serving up Allman Brothers-inspired food.

Food often ties us to a place, time and feeling. It got me thinking about all the food that makes Macon home for me. Whether it is a famous hot dog from Nu-Way, a slice of pepperoni pizza from the now-closed Shakey’s Pizza or my Granny Dean’s chicken and dressing, each brings back great memories of growing up right here.

Now I want to hear from our readers about what dishes, past or present, evoke feelings of nostalgia or where you go to feel at home.

It can be your favorite restaurant now or one that was here in the past. It can be a dish that you created in your kitchen or something that has been passed down through generations in your family.

Please email your suggestions and stories to me at jbaxley@macon.com.