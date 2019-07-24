Food & Drink
Where are the best meat and three places in Middle Georgia? Take our poll.
The meat and three is a southern classic, and the Telegraph and Positively 478 are on the hunt to find the best meat and three in our area.
Sure, you could stay in the kitchen all day cooking up a great southern fried meal with all the fixings. But we know there are some local restaurants — and hidden gems — that are serving up delicious meats with sides that will make you question if mama made it.
So, who has the best meat and three in the 478? Take our online poll, or email Justin Baxley at jbaxley@macon.com.
In your email, please include:
- Name of the restaurant with your favorite meat and three
- The meat and sides that you typically choose
- Why it’s your favorite meat and three restaurant
