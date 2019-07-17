What restaurant has the best summertime dessert in Middle Georgia? Take our poll.

World’s biggest peach cobbler uses 75 gallons of peaches Peach Festival cobbler chef constantly tinkers with the recipe for the world's biggest peach cobbler but not the 75 gallons of peaches, 90 lbs. of butter, or 150 lbs. of sugar. Rich Bennett says this year the heat source is different. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Peach Festival cobbler chef constantly tinkers with the recipe for the world's biggest peach cobbler but not the 75 gallons of peaches, 90 lbs. of butter, or 150 lbs. of sugar. Rich Bennett says this year the heat source is different.

Who doesn’t love a sweet treat after dinner?

It’s summer time in Middle Georgia, and that means sunny skies, warm temperatures and the need to keep cool.

What better way to cool off than with dessert?

The Telegraph and Positively 478 want to know what restaurants, coffee shops and food trucks have the best desserts for summertime in Middle Georgia.

Maybe it’s the banana pudding that tastes just like grandma’s recipe, the gelato that makes your tongue numb or the popsicle with little fruit slices. Whatever it is, we want to know who has the best.

Take our online survey or send an email to Jenna Eason at jeason@macon.com to let us know what local Middle Georgia shops or eateries have the best desserts.

In the email, include the name of the restaurant, what type of dessert they serve, what the name of the dessert is and why you believe it is the best summertime dessert in Middle Georgia.