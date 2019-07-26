This unique spot is best-kept secret in Macon and has an authentic Cuban sandwich

American, Mexican and Cuban food all in one restaurant Reporters Justin Baxley and Jenna Eason went to 3 Countries Restaurant for this week's #FoodieFriday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Reporters Justin Baxley and Jenna Eason went to 3 Countries Restaurant for this week's #FoodieFriday.

When Danie Figueroa’s mother bought a restaurant in an unassuming location on Spring Street, the plan was to not mess with a good thing put in place by the previous owners.

“The mom was Mexican, the dad was Cuban and their son was American,” Figueroa said. “We just left it like that because we noticed here in Macon there wasn’t a lot of Cuban food so we kept it like this.”

3 Countries restaurant has been open for 5 years and serves Cuban, Mexican and American cuisine. The popular spot, with orange walls and brightly colored chairs, has become somewhat of a best-kept secret in Macon.

Figueroa is a server and works for his mother, Aidee Figueroa.

Daniel Figueroa says that there is something for everyone on the menu.

We put that theory to the test and tried a meal at The 3 Countries for #FoodieFriday by The Telegraph and Positively 478.

CHIPS AND SALSA:

Jenna Eason raved about how the chips here are some of the best she has ever had. The chips are made fresh each morning.

They hold up well to the salsa, as they are a bit thicker than most places serves but maintain a crispy texture.

Fresh tomatoes served as the base, and light spices added didn’t overpower the dish.

ENTREES:

One of the best parts of this restaurant is the sheer amount of options. They offer everything from wings and sandwiches to tamales and quesadillas.

I decided to try out a little bit of everything. I ordered the chicken tamales, a Cuban sandwich and an order of fried plantains.

The chicken and peppers inside of the three tamales were moist and had a kick to them. The order size was a perfect portion for lunch or appetizer for dinner.

The fried plantains offered a bit of contrast with the spiciness of the tamales as they were sweet with a nice crunch on the outside.

The Cuban sandwich was the star of the meal. The sandwich includes pork, ham, cheese pickles and a healthy dose of mustard. The flavors from the different meats blend well together. The mustard and pickles provide a certain tang to the dish.

My love for Cuban sandwiches started at a small Cuban grocery mart in South Florida. The one at 3 Countries is on par with it and feels very authentic. It may be my favorite sandwich in Middle Georgia.

Jenna went with the chicken quesadilla. She said that chicken was seasoned well and a dish that would satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. Despite being plain and simple it offered up a nice flavor profile. The most satisfying part was seeing that all-important cheese pull when separating the two pieces.

DESSERT:

Jenna went for the chocolate tres leche cake and I went with the flan.

A tres leche cake translates to “three milks” and is traditionally a sponge cake soaked in evaporated milk, condensed milk and heavy cream.

3 Countries offers a traditional yellow cake and a chocolate version. They were out of the yellow cake the day we went so we tried the chocolate.

True to their word the cake packed a chocolate punch and is moist from sitting in the milk. If you love chocolate, then this is a must-have.

Flan is a custard-like dish with a caramel sauce on top. 3 Countries version did not disappoint either. The caramel taste was subtle and wasn’t nearly as sweet as the cake. For someone who isn’t really a fan of chocolate, this was a nice alternative.

COST:

Tamales: 3 for $6

Cuban sandwich: $8.50

Quesadilla: $6

Fried Plantains: $1.50

Dessert: $3.50

The 3 Countries Restaurant:

Location: 195 Spring Street in Macon.

Hours: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Price range: $5 to $12