We asked, you voted. Readers said these are the 5 best places for hot dogs in Middle Georgia

Hot dogs are a staple in Middle Georgia. We asked you to help us find some of the best local spots around.

With hundreds of votes cast in the poll, here are the best places to get hot dogs in the 478, decided by Telegraph readers.

1. Nu-Way

No surprise, the most famous hot dog in the Middle Georgia area received the most votes. Founded in 1916, it’s second oldest hot dog restaurant in the United States according to their website.

Since then people have been going a long way for a Nu-Way. One reader mentioned driving to Macon from North Carolina to pick up hot dogs and freeze them for later.

The famous dogs have been eaten by some pretty famous people, too. Oprah made a stop when she was in town in 2007.

Address: There are multiple locations throughout Middle Georgia.

Top recommended dish from the readers: The all-the-way hot dog with chili, onions and mustard.

2. Spud Dogs

A downtown Macon favorite was recommended for its excellent service and tasty hot dogs. They’ve been open since 2015 and have built a following around the Middle Georgia area. One of the keys to Spud Dogs success is in its fresh ingredients.

Many mentioned that owner Scott Long always treats his customers well and keeps them coming back. It might even be worth asking him to play you a tune on his guitar, according to one submission.

If you aren’t in a mood for a hot dog then there is some versatility in the menu, including extra large baked potatoes, signature sandwiches and sliders.

Address: 490 Cherry Street, Macon

Top recommended dish from the readers: The Georgia Bulldog, which is an all beef hot dog topped with chili, cheese and slaw.

3. Mike’s Hot Dogs and Hamburgers

For over 29 years this has been the go-to hot dog place in Warner Robins. They offer the small town feel with big-time taste. Fans of the joint rave over the size of the dogs and the taste of the chili on top.

Those not in the mood for a traditional hot dog can choose from other menu items like corn dogs, sausage dogs and hamburgers.

Address: 823 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins

Top recommended dish from the readers: Carolina Dog which is topped with chili and slaw. You can also add mustard, ketchup and onions.

4. Satterfield’s

Hot dogs might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of this favorite Macon barbecue place. But since re-opening early this year, they have created quite the buzz with their high-quality beef hot dogs.

Diners can get creative and build their own hot dog with toppings like pork and pimento cheese.

Address: 120 New Street, Macon

Top recommended dish from the readers: A hot dog topped with brisket and slaw

5. The Drugstore Deli

Another hidden gem that readers selected was this shop out in Byron. Most of the menu is built around their different sandwiches from the signature Baltimore Bad Boy with sliced beef to the classic PB&J.

However, readers say that their hot dogs are one of the standout items. They have a basic grilled hot dog and the specialty Georgia Dawg, which is split down the middle to make room for a heap of toppings. One reader said that the name makes it a winner.

Address: 100 East Heritage Boulevard, Byron

Top recommended dish from the readers: The Georgia Dawg which is topped with pimento cheese and coleslaw plus any additional toppings.