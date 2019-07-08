Food & Drink

Where are the best hot dogs in Middle Georgia? Take our poll.

Macon lunch spot offers good food at an affordable price

Reporters Justin Baxley and Jenna Eason go to Joe D's on Ingleside to eat lunch for #FoodieFriday. By
Up Next
Reporters Justin Baxley and Jenna Eason go to Joe D's on Ingleside to eat lunch for #FoodieFriday. By

It’s summertime in Middle Georgia, and the Telegraph and Positively 478 are on the hunt to find the best hot dogs in our area.

Sure, firing up the grill and breaking bread with friends is the quintessential summer event. But we know there are some local restaurants — and hidden gems — that are serving up delicious dogs and topping them with concoctions we couldn’t put together easily at home.

So, who has the best hot dogs in the 478? Take our online poll, or email Justin Baxley at jbaxley@macon.com.

In your email, please include:

  • Name of restaurant with your favorite hot dog
  • The name of hot dot you order and what it’s topped with
  • Why it’s your favorite hot dog

Justin Baxley

Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.

  Comments  