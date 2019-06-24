We asked. You voted. These are some of the best burgers in Middle Georgia.

Check out some of the juiciest burgers in Middle Georgia Reporters Justin Baxley and Jenna Eason visit Famous Mike's in downtown Macon to eat lunch for #FoodieFriday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Reporters Justin Baxley and Jenna Eason visit Famous Mike's in downtown Macon to eat lunch for #FoodieFriday.

Summer is officially here, and the Telegraph and Positively 478 wanted to know the best place for a burger in Middle Georgia.





We asked. You had a lot to say.

With nearly 1,500 votes cast in the poll, here are the best places to get a burger in the 478, decided by Telegraph readers.

1. Famous Mike’s, Macon

Mike Seekins has been throwing down behind the grill for years. Famous Mike’s is a staple in Macon, and each burger is named for a member of The Allman Brothers Band.

The Dickey Betts, a burger topped with mushroom, onion, Swiss, bacon and blue cheese, is a best seller.

Famous Mikes is at 524 Poplar Street.

2. Grey Goose Players Club, Macon

Grey Goose Players Club has been serving up burgers and other cuisine in Macon since 1989.

They are known for their Gooseburger, a thick ground chuck patty that is chargrilled and served with home-cooked fries.

You can get burgers blackened with blue cheese or with bacon and Swiss cheese.

Grey Goose Players Club is at 4524 Forsyth Road.

3. The Rookery, Macon

The Rookery at 543 Cherry Street is one of the most iconic restaurants in Macon, and the spot is known for its burgers. Telegraph readers agreed that their burger is one to write about.

The Rookery was featured in Garden and Gun’s “Guide to the South’s best Burgers 2014.”

The Jimmy Carter burger is a fan favorite. Named for the former President of the United States and Georgia native, the burger is topped with peanut butter and applewood-smoked bacon. Pro-tip: Ask for a packet of jelly if you order this burger.

4. OMG Salads, Warner Robins

OMG wants you to say just that every time you see their food. And thile they may be new to the Middle Georgia food scene, the salad-based eatery is already making a splash.

And people are loving their burgers with a base of a large patty of ground beef that can be topped with cheese and other fixings.

OMA also has a selection of specialty burgers for more adventurous eaters. The tower burger features six patties and six strips of bacon. You can also order a burger that has grilled cheese sandwiches for buns.

OMG, at 110 Armed Forces Boulevard, also has a plant-based burger for vegetarians and vegans.

5. Ocmulgee Brewpub, Macon

You can get beef, turkey, veggie or venison as your burger base at Ocmulgee Brewpub on Second Street in downtown.

It’s a local favorite, and they’re known for their build-your-own style of burger. You can top them with things like pork skins and fried green tomatoes.

A local favorite is the blaze of glory, a burger that features a fried egg on top.