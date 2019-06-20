Where are the best burgers in Middle Georgia? Take our poll.

Check out some of the juiciest burgers in Middle Georgia Reporters Justin Baxley and Jenna Eason visit Famous Mike's in downtown Macon to eat lunch for #FoodieFriday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Reporters Justin Baxley and Jenna Eason visit Famous Mike's in downtown Macon to eat lunch for #FoodieFriday.

What’s better than a burger, fries and ice cold beer on a summer night in Middle Georgia?

The answer is nothing.

Sure, grilling is popular this time of the year, but what about when you’re at work or it’s too hot to cook?

The Telegraph wants to know: Who has the best burgers in Macon and other cities in Middle Georgia?

Tell us your favorites in the poll below. Or you can email Justin Baxley, jbaxley@macon.com, with your nominations.