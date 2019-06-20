Food & Drink
Where are the best burgers in Middle Georgia? Take our poll.
Check out some of the juiciest burgers in Middle Georgia
What’s better than a burger, fries and ice cold beer on a summer night in Middle Georgia?
The answer is nothing.
Sure, grilling is popular this time of the year, but what about when you’re at work or it’s too hot to cook?
The Telegraph wants to know: Who has the best burgers in Macon and other cities in Middle Georgia?
Tell us your favorites in the poll below. Or you can email Justin Baxley, jbaxley@macon.com, with your nominations.
