Need a caffeine break? Here are local coffee shops in Middle Georgia serving java, more

In the mood for coffee, lunch or a tasty treat but don’t want to go to a chain?





Order Starbucks or Dunkin’ another day and shop local.

Here’s a list of locally-run coffee shops that offer more than just java in Middle Georgia.

If we missed any of the great local shops in the Middle Georgia area, send an email to jbaxley@macon.com so we can add your favorite to the list.

1. Taste and See Shop & Gallery, Macon

Taste and See on Poplar Street in downtown is not just a place to grab coffee — it’s also a local art gallery.

Customers can work and study while having a specialty coffee drink and pastry.

Try the gold rush, a coffee drink made with their homemade caramel sauce.

You’ll find a featured artist’s work on the walls of the gallery.

2. Decadent Dessert Bar, Warner Robins

It might be called a dessert bar, but Decadent also offers hot coffee and iced specialty drinks.

It’s a recent addition in Middle Georgia, but their desserts have become popular in Warner Robins. Try the cinnamon bun skillet or Bailey’s-infused chocolate cheesecake.

Get a frappe, or a frozen coffee concoction, to accompany your sweet treat.

Decadent also has a location on Poplar Street in downtown Macon.

3. Z-Beans, Macon

Z-Beans began as a start-up coffee company created by Mercer student Shane Buerster after traveling to Ecuador on a mission trip.

The company opened a storefront in Mercer Village in fall 2018, following the success of selling coffee, z-cups and merchandise online.

Since then, Z-Beans has opened a second storefront on Cotton Avenue in downtown Macon.

The coffee shop also offers breakfast and lunch.

4. Between Friends Coffee Shop & Cafe, Warner Robins

Between Friends, at 1080 Ga. 96 Suite 110, has a variety of coffee options named after famous authors, including Edgar Allen Poe and Fannie Flagg.

But if you’re not in the mood for java, try one of their other specialty drinks, including milkshakes or watermelon lemonade.

Between Friends also hosts themed trivia nights and paint parties.

5. Cathedral Coffee, Macon

Cathedral Coffee, as its name implies, is attached to a church, but everyone is welcome to come by and try their coffee.

They offer free wi-fi, charging ports and open seating.

The shop is at Northway Church on Zebulon Road.

The shop also has a drive-thru if you’re in a hurry. If you want to sit and stay a spell, they offer $5 bottomless coffee and lunch sandwiches.