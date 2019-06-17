We asked. Thousands voted. Here’s a list of good barbecue in Middle Georgia

#FoodieFriday visits Holy Smokes BBQ Food Truck in Dublin Reporters Justin Baxley and Jenna Eason travel to Dublin for #FoodieFriday to eat some barbecue at Holy Smokes BBQ Food Truck, which has won multiple competitions for its barbecue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Reporters Justin Baxley and Jenna Eason travel to Dublin for #FoodieFriday to eat some barbecue at Holy Smokes BBQ Food Truck, which has won multiple competitions for its barbecue.

Barbecue is one of the most popular foods in Middle Georgia. We asked you to help us find some of the best local spots around. And Middle Georgia residents had a lot to say.

With nearly 3,500 votes cast in the poll, here are the best places to get barbecue in the 478, decided by Telegraph readers.

1. Holy Smokes BBQ, Dublin

This Dublin favorite smoked the competition in our poll, and they’ve been doing the same thing to meats on the competitive circuit for years now.

Gary and Dionn Lanton have built a business out of their competition smoking team that has won over 30 grand championships across multiple categories, including ribs and brisket.

The team burst on the scene after appearing on the TV show “BBQ Pitmasters,” where they took home the title for the best barbecue in Georgia.

The pair are getting ready to open a full-scale restaurant after operating out of a food truck for the last few years.

Holy Smokes BBQ will be located at 1100 Hillcrest Parkway in Dublin. The restaurant is slated to open in June.

2. This Little Piggy BBQ, Forsyth

This Forsyth spot has a loyal fan base that keeps coming back for more.

The name may be small, but the flavor — and pork chops — are big. Readers said chops are one of their favorite items at This Little Piggy, and the food overall is affordable.

This Little Piggy BBQ is located at 866 Indian Springs Drive.

3. Martin’s BBQ, Warner Robins

This spot prides itself on serving up authentic Southern barbecue. It is a family-run establishment where guests can try a variety of proteins, from traditional pulled pork to turkey.

Throwing a wedding or house party? You can also order a whole hog from Martin’s.

Their meat is smoked “low and slow” daily.

Martin’s BBQ is located at 102 South Armed Forces Boulevard in Warner Robins.

4. Fresh Air Barbecue, Jackson and Macon

Nostalgia reigns supreme at Fresh Air. The Middle Georgia spot has been open since 1929 and has remained a favorite for decades.

Aside from their barbecue, Fresh Air is known for their coleslaw that has a hint of sweetness.

They have a pair of locations at 1164 Highway 42 South in Jackson and 3076 Riverside Drive in Macon.

5. Satterfield’s Barbecue, Macon

In 2018, the restaurant closed. But that didn’t last.





New owners reopened the popular spot, and locals are still loving it.

They now serve to-go lunches out of their smokehouse Tuesday to Saturday and prepare catering orders. You can check out their menu on their Facebook page. It changes daily.

Satterfield’s Barbecue is located at 120 New Street in Macon.