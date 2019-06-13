Where is your favorite place to eat barbecue in Middle Georgia?

#FoodieFriday visits Holy Smokes BBQ Food Truck in Dublin Reporters Justin Baxley and Jenna Eason travel to Dublin for #FoodieFriday to eat some barbecue at Holy Smokes BBQ Food Truck, which has won multiple competitions for its barbecue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Reporters Justin Baxley and Jenna Eason travel to Dublin for #FoodieFriday to eat some barbecue at Holy Smokes BBQ Food Truck, which has won multiple competitions for its barbecue.

Good barbecue is easy to find in Middle Georgia. But who has the best of the best?

Cookouts are fun, but barbecue can be even better when you can eat it in the comfort of an air conditioned building that’s not your kitchen.

Positively 478 reporters Justin Baxley and Jenna Eason have tried their fair share of barbecue in their #FoodieFriday reviews, including Holy Smokes BBQ and Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen. But there’s much more left to try.

So, we want to know, Middle Georgia? Who has the best barbecue in the 478?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tell us your favorites in the poll below. Or you can email Justin Baxley at jbaxley@macon.com.