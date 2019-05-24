Food & Drink
Made in Middle Georgia: What you need from local businesses for a perfect summer cookout
Children visit Elliott Farms in Lizella
The sun is out. The temperatures are rising. And cookout season is officially here in Middle Georgia.
For many, Memorial Day celebrations include grilling out with friends and family. There are some local businesses across Middle Georgia that offer items that are must-haves for cookouts, whether it be a holiday weekend or perfect summer day.
1. M&T Meats
M&T is known as a hidden gem that carries high-quality meat. In fact, the meat products come from the farm directly behind the building that you shop in, the true definition of a farm-to-table experience. M&T carries a variety of meat products, from baby back ribs to bone-in ribeye steaks.
Customers are greeted by a butcher at the meat counter. The butcher will follow each customer throughout the store, ensuring the entire order is processed in an efficient manner. M&T also sells a homemade marinade, and butchers are happy to add the seasonings to customers’ orders and vacuum seal you the meat and the marinade for the trip home.
M&T Meats is located at 230 Lower River Road in Hawkinsville.
2. Lane Southern Orchards
If you are looking to bring a Georgia dessert to the cookout this summer, Lane Southern Orchards is the perfect place to buy Georgia peaches for ice cream, a peach pie or cobbler. They also sell homemade their jellies, jams, preserves and a peach salsa.
Make a family day out of the trip. There’s a cafe on property and the orchard offers packing line tours from mid-May through August.
It is located at 50 Lane Road in Fort Valley.
3. Mrs. Griffin’s BBQ sauce
Mrs. Griffin’s signature sauce is a local favorite that you can find at most of the grocery stores in the area, including Kroger and Publix. It started in 1935 and is still bottled in small batches in Macon.
4. Elliott Farms
Elliott Farms is the place to go in Lizella for fresh produce, including their popular strawberries that can be picked directly from the farm.
They also offer tomatoes, watermelons, onions and ice cream.
It is located at 4761 Holley Road in Lizella.
5. Macon Beer Company
The perfect compliment to grilled meat, fresh fruits and veggies and home-cooked sides is local beer.
Macon Beer Company offers a variety of brews, including their popular Macon Progress pale ale.
You can find selections at local Kroger stories, but the beer sells out quickly, so it may be best to buy from the brewery at 345 Oglethorpe Street in Macon.
Comments