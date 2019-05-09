Macon Food Story wraps up with panel of community leaders discussing food access

This is what it’s like shopping for groceries in a food desert Midtown Macon became a food desert when the Kroger on Pio Nono Avenue closed in April 2018. Telegraph reporter Samantha Max set out on foot to find groceries near the now-vacant supermarket. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Midtown Macon became a food desert when the Kroger on Pio Nono Avenue closed in April 2018. Telegraph reporter Samantha Max set out on foot to find groceries near the now-vacant supermarket.

The Center for Collaborative Journalism wrapped up its Macon Food Story project on Thursday night at the Rosa Jackson Community Center.

The event offered residents in the Middle Georgia area a chance to hear from a panel of community leaders who tackled tough issues and plausible solutions for food access.

The food story project started last fall with a kickoff event with chef Michael Twitty.

Since then the partners from the CCJ, which include The Telegraph, 13WMAZ, GPB and the Knight Foundation, have put together a series of events and articles on different topics involving food in Middle Georgia.

“I think it has been very important and I really admire a lot of the stories,” community activist George Fadil Muhammad said. “A lot of these things are not well known. So I think that is very valuable, the food stories.”

The panel included Muhammad; Ryan Smith, a dietician for North Central health district; GiGi Weaver, creator of Macon Vegans; and Alesia Mays, a program assistant for Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP). They spoke on issues like food deserts, limited access to transportation, how to shop smart and solutions like community gardens.

They also spoke on some of the ways in which their organizations and individuals are contributing to solving the issues at hand through education.

“A big thing that we focus on is the education component,” Smith said. “Food is very personal. It is our culture.”

Kristina Hyland, a community member and employee of the non-profit HealthMPower, says that events like this are important for increasing understanding about healthier food options in communities like those around the Middle Georgia area.

“One of the things that they talked about on the panel is just a lot of people don’t know things that are going on,” Hyland said. “I think this a great opportunity for people to come together whose goal is the same thing, who want to increase access to healthier food.”

Smith says that the event is also an opportunity for the organizations to hear about the specific problems plaguing the Middle Georgia community.

“It hits closer to home when you are talking to people in our community who live around us who are dealing with these issues,” he said.

“It is devastating and unfair that they don’t have the same access so I think the work that we are doing, the work that these other organizations are doing is so important.”