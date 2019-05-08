These Middle Georgia restaurants are open this weekend for Mother’s Day Celebrations

#FoodieFriday went to Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen In Positively 478's new series #FoodieFriday, reporters Justin Baxley and Jenna Eason travel to different restaurants in town to try their food. For the first #FoodieFriday, the team went to Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In Positively 478's new series #FoodieFriday, reporters Justin Baxley and Jenna Eason travel to different restaurants in town to try their food. For the first #FoodieFriday, the team went to Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen.

Mother’s Day is almost here and now is the time to start planning how best to show your love and gratitude to the most important woman in your life.

Most holidays involve mom preparing the feast but on this special day, it is best to let her rest. While you could opt for the homemade meal option, you might not want to subject a loved one to your cooking.

Don’t fear, here are some local places serving up plates fit for a mom based on the suggestions we got from you.

If your business or restaurant is having a special for Mother’s Day, email the information over to Justin Baxley, jbaxley@macon.com.

Marco Ristorante

This Italian eatery is serving up a buffet-style brunch with favorites like ravioli and lemon chicken strips. They will also have some sweet treats like their miniature tiramisu. The cost is $49.95 per person.

Time: By reservation. Call 478-405-5660 for more information.

Address: 4581 Forsyth Road, Macon, GA

Grow

A chance to take a trip to the French Quarter without leaving Macon is possible with Grow’s themed Mother’s Day menu. They will be serving up favorites like crab breakfast casserole, seafood gumbo and bread pudding.

Time: By reservation at 10:30 a.m., Noon and 1:30 p.m. Email growfreshlocalfood@gmail.com for more information.

Address: 1019 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA

Ingleside Village Pizza

The local favorite will be opening its doors on Sunday to “moms and non-moms” for dinner. It is a chance to grab a slice of pizza and spend time with the family.

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Address: 2395 Ingleside Avenue, Macon, GA

Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen

They will be serving up their typical Sunday brunch, featuring favorites like the country fried brisket biscuit and the grits bowl.

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Address: 450 Third Street, Macon, GA

Edgar’s Bistro

Bottomless mimosas and bloody marys for $10? Yes, please. For $28 you can get the brunch buffet which features a carving station and an omelet station. Edgar’s encourages you to make reservations by calling them at 478-471-4250.

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Address: 5171 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA

Tic Toc Room

They will be serving a special menu for Mother’s Day but have not finalized it as of Tuesday.

Time: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Address: 408 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Macon, GA

Parish on Cherry St.

Another location with bottomless mimosas but also features a create-your-own bloody mary bar. The menu offers up brunch favorites with a New Orleans inspired twist such as their crab cakes benedict.

Time: 11a.m-3 p.m.

Address: 580 Cherry St, Macon, GA