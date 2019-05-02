We asked. You voted. Here are the best places for tacos in Middle Georgia.

Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown La Bella Morielia serves authentic Mexican food like madre makes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK La Bella Morielia serves authentic Mexican food like madre makes.

Cinco de Mayo is Sunday, but why not celebrate now?

Macon.com readers voted in a poll for their favorite tacos in Middle Georgia to celebrate National Taco Day. Now’s a great chance to try them.

Some of the tacos that made the list can be tried on Cinco de Mayo, but some you’ll have to tackle before the holiday, as the restaurants that offer them are closed on Sundays.

Here are the top five places for tacos in Middle Georgia, based on reader votes from the Telegraph.

1. La Bella Morelia, 524 Mulberry Street, Macon

Our top vote-getter recently moved across downtown Macon to their new location. They offer a variety of authentic Mexican cuisine, including quesadillas, tortas and tostadas. La Bella Morelia will be offering $1.50 street tacos on Cinco de Mayo. Drink specials were still being decided Thursday.

2. The Taco Shed, 100 Ga. 247, Warner Robins

This Warner Robins favorite won’t be open for Cinco De Mayo but locals voted and said it serves delicious tacos, including gourmet tacos with brisket or seafood. The Taco Shed also names its tacos after local schools and people. Some of the favorites include the Fromm-inator, named after former Houston County Bear Jake Fromm. It comes with steak and shrimp.

3. El Bronco, 2067 Watson Boulevard, Warner Robins

The Warner Robins favorite offers a family-friendly environment with reasonably priced food. Some of the favorites include combination dinners that feature tamales, chalupas, tacos and more. Their chips and salsa are also popular.

4. Margaritas Mercer Village, 1602 Montpelier Avenue, Macon

It’s a trending hang-out spot in Middle Georgia, especially among college students, and Margaritas is running a Cinco de Mayo special in partnership with Macon Beer Company. If you buy a Macon Beer Company brew on Sunday, you’ll get a fre T-shirt and pint glass. Margaritas has classic tacos and trendy options, including their mango chicken taco.

5. Polly’s La Mesa, 3439 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon

The Middle Georgia staple has been open since 1976 and dining inside is often described as taking a step back in time. There is a reason they have been around for over 40 years. Locals voted and said Polly’s has some of the best Mexican food in Macon. Aside from tacos, a popular menu item is their fried jalapenos.