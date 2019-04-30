Former Forsyth City Hall has a sweet new purpose. Here’s when it’s opening.

Chamber leader talks about what Scoops will mean to Forsyth Scoops Gourmet Coffee and Sweets is opening soon in downtown Forsyth, Ga., in a building that had formerly served as City Hall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scoops Gourmet Coffee and Sweets is opening soon in downtown Forsyth, Ga., in a building that had formerly served as City Hall.

Those with a sweet tooth will soon have a new place to indulge to the max in downtown Forsyth, in a building that used to be City Hall.

Scoops Gourmet Coffee and Sweets expects to open soon on the courthouse square. It’s part of a small Georgia chain that locates only in historic downtown districts, and specializes in ice cream and candy.

The owners are Forsyth residents Brian and Christie Lambert. Christie Lambert said she expects it to open within two weeks. They have fully renovated the building at the corner of North Jackson and West Johnston Street, across from the Pickled Okra restaurant.

She said they have finished hiring, and will have 24 employees with four of those full-time managers. The shop will have 32 flavors of custom-made ice cream and a wide selection of specialty candy that customers can mix with the ice cream for their own creations.

Lambert said it will be unique enough that she expects people will drive from Macon and elsewhere to go there. There will be a room that can be reserved at no extra cost for parties.

“I think it’s going to be an exciting family place,” she said. “There’s going to be a wow factor.”

The shop will be the latest addition to a vibrant downtown that has four popular independent restaurants, a theater that regularly has live plays, and concerts on the square. The city recently declared it an entertainment district, which will allow people to have alcohol in open containers if they have a cup issued by the city.

Cheri Wiggins Lance, president of the Forsyth-Monroe Chamber of Commerce, has high hopes for Scoops.

“In my lifetime I don’t know of anything as exciting as that, as we’ve had downtown,” she said. “We expect it to be a wonderful addition to downtown Forsyth.”

The Lamberts are first-time franchisees in the chain, which has locations in Madison, Lyons, McDonough, Covington and the city of Monroe.

Mayor Eric Wilson said the building was City Hall when he became mayor in 2016. He and the council became concerned they were taking up space in what could be prime real estate for a business. Also, he said, City Hall was taking up a lot of parking spaces for surrounding businesses.

The council decided to move City Hall temporarily into the former Chamber of Commerce building. Council turned the old City Hall building over to the Downtown Development Authority, which later leased it to Scoops.

Construction on the new City Hall, to be located on Main Street near the public safety building, is expected to start sometime this summer.