Which Middle Georgia shop is your favorite place to have frozen yogurt? Vote now

It’s National Frozen Yogurt Day! Georgia is the perfect place to be for this holiday because it already feels like spring in February. There are a handful of frozen yogurt places to visit in Middle Georgia, and you can choose your favorite spot below.
But first, here is a little information about each place:
Tutti Frutti, Macon
People from Macon might think that this frozen yogurt place was named after Little Richard’s famous song, but it’s not. Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt is actually a chain of stores most of which are in Virginia and Texas, according to the store’s website.
The Tutti Frutti on Zebulon Road is open from noon to 10 p.m. every day and open an extra 30 minutes on Saturday, according to their Facebook page.
Yogurt City, Bonaire
Yogurt City off of Highway 96 is a self-serve frozen yogurt shop that has 14 different flavors of yogurt, according to their Facebook page.
They will be serving frozen yogurt for 50 percent off for the holiday, according to the page.
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Warner Robins
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt is a larger franchise than Tutti Frutti, and have several stores throughout Georgia. Menchie’s in Warner Robins is open every day from noon until 9 p.m. with a few extra hours added on Friday and Saturday.
The store tries to have new flavors every month for people to try, according to the website.
Macon Swirls, Macon
The next best treat to ice cream is frozen yogurt, or at least that’s what Macon Swirls’ website says. The ice cream shop is open on Sunday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Friday, the store is open from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and on Saturday, the store is open from noon to 9:30 p.m.
Macon Swirls serves frozen yogurt in addition to Italian ice and ice cream, according to the website.
Now, choose your favorite frozen yogurt shop in Middle Georgia!
