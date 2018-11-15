Another food delivery service is coming to Macon — and you might already use the company

Uber Eats will launch in Macon today around 1:30 p.m., an extension of the popular rideshare service that came to Macon in May of 2016.
The service will offer food delivery from many of the local favorites such as Fatty’s Pizza, Parish on Cherry, Overtyme Bar and Grill and McDonald’s. It has not released a full list of restaurants at this time.
According to the press release, customers can expect to get their food quickly, with an average delivery time under 31 minutes after the order has been placed. The delivery fee is a flat rate of $4.99. The fee can also increase if there is a high increase in activity in the area.
If you have never used Uber Eats before then below is a quick guide on how it works.
1. Download the app or go to www.UberEATS.com.
2. Pick delivery location: Input the address where you’d like your meal delivered.
3. Pick your restaurant: Choose from a list on the app.
4. Place your order: Select your order and schedule the delivery time.
5. Track your delivery: Receive updates from the time your order is placed until it arrives at your location.
The drivers may be familiar faces if you already use the rideshare portion of the Uber service. The Uber Eats app is separate from the rideshare app but the drivers are typically the same for both.
Drivers can choose if they want to accept assignments from both services or just one. This will allow drivers to spend more time out on the road, whether it be delivering food or people to different locations around Macon.
Those interested in driving for Uber and Uber Eats can sign up through its online application. Drivers must be at least 19-years-old, with a valid drivers license, a smartphone and have a car that meets the Uber requirements. Those requirements include a 1998 or newer vehicle, two doors and not a salvaged vehicle. Drivers must also go through a background check with the service in order to partner with them.
The service is also taking applications from local restaurants who want Uber Eats to deliver their cuisine to customers. The application is available on their website.
Uber Eats is available globally in more than 200 cities. Macon joins Columbus, Athens, Atlanta and Augusta in the state of Georgia to have the Uber Eats service.
Uber Eats is the second food delivery service to launch in Macon in 2018. Waitr began taking orders in April of this year.
“Uber Eats offers unprecedented convenience, speed, and reliability to get the food you love, delivered to wherever you happen to be,”Evangeline George, an Uber spokeswoman, said in an email. “With freshly prepared meals available at the push of a button, Uber Eats is the best way to get great food delivered at Uber speed.”
