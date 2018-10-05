No surprise here, y’all picked the Macon cult-favorite as best pizza in town

Pizza is arguably the most popular food in America. Sept. 20 was National Pepperoni Pizza Day, and to celebrate we put together a poll of various pizza places around Macon.
Here are the top five pizza places based on your votes.
1. Ingleside Village Pizza
In Macon, this is an institution. If someone asks where to get a slice of pizza, a good portion of people would say “IVP” as it is commonly known. IVP typically serves a medium thickness crust, not too thick but not too thin. Pepperoni is a safe bet, but IVP also offers an “Ultimate Village” pizza that is similar to a supreme pizza and is a fan favorite.
2. Fatty’s Pizza
While this one hasn’t been around as long as IVP, it already is making a name for itself. Within 40 votes of the top spot, this pizza place is on the rise. Fatty’s is open late, so it appeals to a younger crowd. Many times it is still crowded at 2 a.m. when nowhere else is open and the only people awake are hungry, sleep-deprived college kids. While the hours may be geared to serve a younger crowd, the pizza is hit with all ages.
3. Amici
One of the other new locations on our list, Amici is quickly becoming a fan favorite. It opened within the last year across from the Lofts at Mercer Landing. It has an outdoor patio and is a perfect spot enjoy pizza and a cold beverage. It is also a great location for those coming out to Mercer football games as fans can fill up on pizza before they go and cheer on the Bears. If you aren’t in the mood for pizza, Amici also has wings, pasta and salads.
4. Sauced
Located in the heart of the Mercer Village, Sauced serves up some of the best pizza around. It was once a location for IVP but changed its name a few years back. Sauced offers daily lunch specials on its “slices of pizza,” but be warned these slices are no joke. A slice is essentially an entire quarter of a pizza, and you will only need one to get full. A personal favorite from Sauced if you’re not in the mood for pizza is the chicken Parmesan sub, which is also part of their lunch special.
5. Doughboy
Another downtown favorite, Doughboy prides itself on its, well, dough. It’s hand made in shop everyday. Doughboy also offers dollar slices on Wednesday. Being in downtown, like Fatty’s, the restaurant also caters to a late-night crowd as its doors remain open until later into the night, and they do not close until 2 a.m. The quality at Doughboy is tough to beat for such a reasonable price and with long hours, it is generally open when that pizza craving hits.
