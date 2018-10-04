Around the world there are holidays to celebrate everything from dogs to coffee. Oct. 4 is National Taco Day. To celebrate, we have put together a poll of various places around Middle Georgia that serve tacos. Vote on which taco is your favorite before you head out to celebrate this tasty national holiday.
Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown
Poll: Where is your favorite place to grab a taco in Middle Georgia?
October 04, 2018 12:55 PM
