Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown

La Bella Morielia serves authentic Mexican food like madre makes.
Poll: Where is your favorite place to grab a taco in Middle Georgia?

By Justin Baxley

jbaxley@macon.com

October 04, 2018 12:55 PM

Around the world there are holidays to celebrate everything from dogs to coffee. Oct. 4 is National Taco Day. To celebrate, we have put together a poll of various places around Middle Georgia that serve tacos. Vote on which taco is your favorite before you head out to celebrate this tasty national holiday.

