Q & A: How Rooms from the Heart helps local families

Rooms from the Heart is a non-profit organizations that redecorates rooms for terminally ill children. It was founded in 2007 by Ann Mosley.

The Telegraph spoke with Mosley and her executive board about their work.

Q: WOULD YOU DESCRIBE WHAT YOUR ORGANIZATION DOES TO HELP THE COMMUNITY?

We mostly do rooms for critically ill children, that's our purpose. But we do get the community involved in a lot of different ways and we try to do 8-10 rooms a year.

What I think is really important is that we plan a day of fun for the family. The one day that we go and redecorate the room, we plan their day to go have fun. And we'll call the family to come back when the room is done at the end of the day. And there's a home cooked meal waiting for them when they come home.

Q: HOW LONG HAS THE ORGANIZATION BEEN SERVING THE COMMUNITY AND HOW MANY PEOPLE WORK AND VOLUNTEER THERE?

[We began] in 2007, when I got my a Tennessee edition Southern Living by mistake and in it there was an article about this lady who had started this charity called Special Spaces where she did rooms for children with cancer. She mentioned in the article that she would like people to start Special Spaces in other areas. A friend and I called her and she came to speak with us. In the end, we decided that we wouldn't work with her group because we didn't think it would work out. But I went and spoke with some friends and neighbors who I would meet up with regularly and they said they were interested in helping me make something similar.

We 100% rely on the community. If it weren't for the community support and the businesses, we wouldn't exist. We're 100% volunteer based. We have no paid employees. All of our ability to exist relies on [volunteers].

Q: WHAT IS THE NEWEST OR MOST UNIQUE PROGRAM OR SERVICE THAT YOU PROVIDE?

The Fairy Tale Ball was our event that we did each year. It was a ticketed event where we offered a fun night for the children we serve as well as an auction of donated items from businesses around town. Last year, we auctioned off park passes that were donated by Disney. The last Fairy Tale Ball was this past February and that was this fundraisers finale. We won't be doing it this year with our restructuring and we are still working out what we will do for a fundraiser moving forward.

Q: DO YOU HAVE AN ANNUAL EVENT OR SPECIAL COMMUNITY ACTIVITY THAT OUR READERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT?

We haven't decided what our new fundraiser will be going forward. We're just getting back in gear and doing rooms, rooms, rooms. We feel like we missed out on opportunities this year and now we're just doing lots of rooms.

When we first started out we put a list together and emailed people because we didn't know anybody who would have what we needed. And many people made the trip to my house to deliver things for us. Schools have fundraisers for us also, one school did a contest for who could do the prettiest kids bedroom and they donated items to us.

We've had a lot of involvement from church groups, book clubs, and even Mercer students. A lot of different work groups and businesses offer to volunteer and pitch in where they can with the rooms.

