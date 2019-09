Latest News UGA head coach Kirby Smart shares highlights of 55-0 win over Arkansas State September 14, 2019 04:34 PM

The University of Georgia Bulldogs won 55-0 over the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Sept. 14, 2019. Head coach Kirby Smart said he was proud of fans who showed up in pink to honor Blake Anderson's late wife, Wendy, who died of breast cancer in August.