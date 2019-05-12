Columbus police sergeant accused of murder, coroner identifies woman who was killed

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A Columbus police sergeant has been arrested on a murder charge in a woman’s fatal shooting that investigators called a domestic situation.

Authorities said they arrested Sgt. William Leonard Talley, 51, after he was involved in a wreck off Exit 30 of Interstate 185, in Harris County.

He is accused of shooting Kelly Levinsohn of the 5800 block of Pratt Avenue, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

She was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound at 9:05 p.m. Saturday, he said. She was 44 years old.

Columbus police said their investigation began around 8 p.m. Saturday, with a 911 call reporting someone either injured or killed in a home on Pratt Avenue. The caller said the suspect worked for the police department.





At the Pratt Avenue home, the caller met police, and told them the suspect had been involved in an accident in Harris County, investigators said.

Officers forcing their way into the residence found Levinsohn shot to death. Her vehicle was missing, they said.

Investigators said Talley was in Levinsohn’s vehicle when he wrecked in Harris County, where he was arrested by Harris County sheriff’s deputies, before an ambulance took him to Piedmont Columbus Regional. That’s where police served the murder warrant Sunday morning and placed him under guard, officers said.

Talley, who has been with the department since July 2002, remains hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. He is on leave without pay.

Bryan said Levinsohn was a paramedic for Care Ambulance, and she was well-liked.

“She was a wonderful person, always had a big smile,” said the coroner, who had come to know her from his work. “I would see her on multiple scenes, and was always excited to see her.”

The people who work in public safety here will miss her, he said: “She was one of us.”