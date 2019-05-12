Man accused of shooting at his father, and other crime news from the week

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Here is a roundup of crime news from the past week.

23 arrests made in Houston Avenue operation

A crime sweep along Houston Avenue resulted in the arrest of Denkye Glenn, wanted for shooting a man days after Glenn allegedly also shot at his father.

Glenn, 23, was arrested May 5 as a part of Operation Southern Comfort, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. Glenn is facing two counts of aggravated assault. On April 22 he allegedly fired shots at his father, who was not injured. On April 30 he allegedly shot a man at America’s Best Value Inn on Romeiser Road. The victim was treated for injuries not considered life threatening.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The arrest was among 23 that took place from May 1-5 as a part of the operation initiated by the sheriff’s office gang unit in response to recent violence in the area. The arrests included charges of probation violation, drug possession, theft by taking and theft by receiving. Additionally 101 citations were issued, including for traffic violations, maintaining a dive and 75 citations for being present at a dive.

Man sought in purse snatching

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly snatched the purse of a woman at a convenience store.

The incident happened a 1:15 a.m. on April 30 at the Exxon station at 3484 Napier Avenue. The woman was at a lottery machine and had a purse sitting next to the machine. A suspect snatched the purse and ran from the store.

He is described as a black male of dark complexion, with a bald head and an earring in his left ear. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue jean shorts and blue Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Man arrested for pointing a gun near school

A man is facing multiple charges following an incident Thursday in which a gun was allegedly pulled during a confrontation at Miller Elementary School in Warner Robins.

According to a police department release, two men got into an argument on school grounds during field day. They left the gated area where children were playing and one of the men allegedly pulled a gun. The other man then called 911.

Officers located the suspect and did not find a gun but he was determined to have outstanding warrants. Denzel Cortez Rutledge, 23, of Perry, is charged with aggravated stalking, stalking, making terroristic threats and probation violation.

After the incident the school was placed under a code yellow lockdown and the children returned to their classroom. In a code yellow all outside activities cease and exterior doors are locked but school inside can go on as normal.