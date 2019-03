‘I knew in my heart that I would have to bury him,’ mother says of addict son

March 19, 2019

Susan Gordon, the mother of Stewart Leslie Gordon Jr., who was shot and killed on Oct. 31, 2017, in Macon, spoke at a hearing for her son's killer on Tuesday in Bibb County Superior Court. Jace Jenkins pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.