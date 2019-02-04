Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by Georgia College bus in Milledgeville

A pedestrian was run over by a bus and seriously hurt Monday morning in Milledgeville.
Just before 10:20 a.m., first responders were dispatched to the corner of Hancock and Clark street where a student was run over by a Georgia College bus, according to scanner reports.
An inquiry to the campus public affairs office was not immediately returned.
Milledgeville police spokeswoman Felicia Cummings confirmed the crash and said officers were assisting the Georgia State Patrol.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The pedestrian was rushed to Navicent Health Baldwin but no further information was immediately available.
Come back to macon.com for updates and read Tuesday’s Telegraph.
Comments