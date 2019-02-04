Latest News

Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by Georgia College bus in Milledgeville

By Liz Fabian

February 04, 2019 11:00 AM

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.
By
Up Next
Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.
By
Macon, GA

A pedestrian was run over by a bus and seriously hurt Monday morning in Milledgeville.

Just before 10:20 a.m., first responders were dispatched to the corner of Hancock and Clark street where a student was run over by a Georgia College bus, according to scanner reports.

An inquiry to the campus public affairs office was not immediately returned.

Milledgeville police spokeswoman Felicia Cummings confirmed the crash and said officers were assisting the Georgia State Patrol.

The pedestrian was rushed to Navicent Health Baldwin but no further information was immediately available.

Come back to macon.com for updates and read Tuesday’s Telegraph.

Liz Fabian

Liz Jarvis Fabian has reported public safety issues in Middle Georgia for over 36 years. The former storm chaser and news anchor for The Weather Channel has won numerous awards including McClatchy President’s Awards for breaking news team coverage. Fabian was named Georgia AP’s best beat reporter in 2017.

  Comments  