Macon-Bibb firefighters want to mark a milestone and need your help

During last year’s Fire Prevention Week, Chief Marvin Riggins set a goal of having zero fire fatalities.
Coming off a spike of 10 fire deaths in 2016, Macon-Bibb County firefighters urged everyone to have a working smoke detector and an escape plan for the whole family.
In 2017, only one person died of smoke inhalation in a Macon residential fire but four others perished in burning motor vehicles, said Macon-Bibb fire investigator Lt. Ben Gleaton.
Another man, whom firefighters found dead in his Winston Drive home in July of 2017, apparently died of a medical condition before the fire, the autopsy showed.
In recent years, Macon’s fatal fire statistics have vacillated from 14 in 2013 to 6 in 2014 and down to 2 in 2015 before spiking again in 2016.
So far this year, there have been no fatal fires in Bibb County and firefighters want to keep it that way.
December is one of the leading months for residential fires in the United States, according to the National Fire Protection Association, or NFPA.
Holiday decorations, including Christmas trees and candles can pose a significant risk.
Macon-Bibb fire educator Jeremy Webb urges everyone to make sure fresh trees stay watered throughout the season as dried out trees can ignite into an inferno in a matter of seconds.
The NFPA points out that Christmas tree fires can be particularly deadly.
According to the latest statistics, one of every 45 reported home Christmas tree fires results in a death, compared to an annual average of one death per 139 reported home fires.
Webb warns that overloading electrical outlets and running multiple extension cords for lights create the potential for electrical fires.
“If your outlet has two prongs in it, use those two,” Webb said. “Don’t hook up extension cord over extension cord. That can be very dangerous.”
Check for frayed cords and discard ones showing signs of wear.
Webb encourages everyone to unplug their Christmas lights before going to bed or leaving home.
Be mindful of hanging stockings or other decorations too close to a fireplace, which should be inspected and cleaned annually before use, he said.
Safety gates and screens can keep children and pets from getting too close to the flames.
Decorations, excluding Christmas trees, are blamed for an average of 800 annual home fires between 2012 and 2016 in the U.S., the NFPA reports. Those fires caused an average of two deaths, 34 injuries and $11 million in property damage per year.
Candles might make a beautiful display, but can be extremely hazardous.
House fires ignited by candles peak in December with Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day being the top three days for candle fires.
In 2016, candles ignited more than half of December holiday decoration home fires in the U.S.
The threat of deadly house fires lingers through the winter months long after the decorations come down.
Home heating fires are the third-leading cause of U.S. home fire deaths, according to the latest report.
December, January and February are the worst months for those types of fires.
More than half of home heating fire deaths were caused by heaters being placed too close to combustible materials, such as upholstered furniture, clothing, mattresses and bedding.
“We here at the fire department suggest that you give space heaters at least three feet of clearance all the way around,” Webb said. “If you have pets, animals or children, we ask you to be mindful of that. Purchase space heaters with tilt mechanisms where if it’s tipped over they automatically shut off.”
Macon has already had some cold snaps this season and Macon-Bibb firefighters extinguished a couple of stove fires when folks were using the appliance to heat the house, inspector Gleaton said.
“Do not use stoves for heating,” he said.
At any time of the year, all residences should have working smoke detectors and escape plans.
Make sure your family has at least two escape routes in case one is blocked by flames.
