With this variety, you should be able to find a fall festival to suit you, your family

The change from summer into fall brings in a new harvest of leaves, weather and beautiful scenery. Along with this change, and slightly cooler temperatures, comes lots of fall activities that families can enjoy for little to no cost. In Houston and Peach counties more than a half dozen family-friendly fall festival events are available in October. These events include:
- The First Annual “A Day in the Park” sponsored by the Warner Robins Women of the Moose (WOTM) Chapter #1353 will be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 at Fountain Park/Dry Lake, 614 Kimberly Road in Warner Robins. Events will include basic bicycle safety and pedestrian courtesy on park trails, bike races, a Beyond the Key Basketball Tournament, a scavenger hunt, rock painting, entertainment, vendors, a silent auction and a raffle. For more information, contact Geri Lovell at 478-225-7703 or via Facebook or Eventbrite “A Day in the Park WOTM Fundraiser”. Payments can be made to paypal.me/WRWFLMeetup.
- Lane Southern Orchards Fall Festival will be held 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 at Lane Southern Orchards, located off Interstate 75, Exit 142. Events include the Mercer University themed corn maze, hayrides around the farm, pumpkin checkers, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, rubber duck races, the Corn Cannon and arts and crafts vendors. A Halloween costume contest will take place 1-3 p.m. and bands and dance teams will entertain all day. Admission is free, but there is a $12 fee for unlimited access to the Kidz Play Zone 6.
- Sacred Heart Catholic School’s 61st Annual Fall Festival will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at 300 S. Davis Drive in Warner Robins. This event will include three stages of entertainment, bounce houses, carnival rides, kiddie games, rock walls, a cash raffle, a gaming trailer, a zip line and food and arts and crafts vendors.
- Central Baptist’s Harvest Festival will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 at 1120 Lake Joy Road, Warner Robins. There will be carnival games with candy and prizes, hayrides, big blow up slides and games for children. Hotdogs, popcorn, peanuts, funnel cakes and drinks also will be available. The cost is $2 per person for everything, including food and games.
- The Georgia Military College Fall Festival will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 at the GMC–Warner Robins campus. There will be activities and games for kids, food and arts and crafts vendors, a pumpkin carving/decorating contest, a costume contest, a bouncy house, prizes and live entertainment by students and former students. This event is free to the public; $5 armbands will be sold for unlimited bouncy house play, face painting and pumpkin painting.
- Fort Valley United Methodist Church’s Fall Festival will be held 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28 at 301 West Church Street, Fort Valley (enter the parking lot behind the church, on Central Avenue). Activities will include a Trunk or Treat, games, live music, a hot dog snack (toppings for hot dogs, chips and drinks), and a food and toy store for redeeming tickets won at games. This event is free to the public.
- Second Baptist Church’s Fall Festival will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 31. This community-wide event will include food, inflatables, games, crafts, and candy. Food will include hot dogs, chips, cookies, drinks and s’mores. Admission is free to the public.
Comments