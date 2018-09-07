Gun discovered in Westside student’s backpack after metal detectors removed

Westside High School was in lockdown mode after a gun was found in a student’s backpack Thursday.
At 1:30 p.m., a hall monitor discovered an unloaded gun inside a student’s book bag, according to statement from the Bibb County School System.
The school went into a precautionary lockdown that was lifted about 15 minutes later.
Campus police officers immediately responded and detained the 15-year-old boy, according to the statement.
Parents were notified about the incident through the School Messenger system a couple hours later.
School system spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley stated in an email: “We are committed to ensuring safety each day, and Westside High School will remain a safe place for our students and staff.”
Earlier this year, Westside was chosen for a pilot program with metal detectors being installed in the late spring.
At the time, school superintendent Curtis Jones said in a statement: “The pilot is intended to help us truly learn what the advantages and disadvantages are, and if that is a direction we can and should go in.”
By late July, the program was discontinued, Hartley stated in response to a Telegraph inquiry weeks ago.
“We will move forward with our current security plan of random searches at schools and of student book bags throughout the school year,” Hartley stated in a July 30th email.
Earlier this year, the school system revised its security protocol after a Jan. 10 incident in which a Taylor Elementary fourth-grader brought a loaded handgun and 10 rounds of ammunition to school. The weapon was discovered inside a student’s jacket in an empty classroom at the end of the school day.
Parents called for a clear backpack policy, bag searches or metal detectors after the episode. The county doesn’t have a district-wide clear/mesh backpack policy, but several schools list that kind of bag in their dress codes or supply lists. Some principals have said that clear/mesh bags don’t allow much visibility, and prohibited items are usually found in coats and pockets, not backpacks, Jones said previously.
The system’s revised policy includes perimeter cameras as well as cameras in classrooms, hallways and common areas.
School resource officers are stationed in each middle and high school and patrol the feeder elementary schools in their zone.
The main entrance of each school is kept locked, and visitors must press a buzzer and show identification before the door is opened, said David Gowan, director of safety and security, in a video released by the district in March. Once inside, a vestibule area routes visitors to the office, and there is another locked door that leads to the rest of the school.
District employees have ID badges with different levels of clearance that allow them access to the buildings. Student supervision is in place at every school. Elementary school students are escorted by their teachers from the classroom to the lunchroom, restroom and other areas. At the middle and high schools, teachers monitor the hallways during class changes.
Information from The Telegraph archives contributed to this report.
