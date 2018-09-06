Georgia College trains nurses to provide psychiatric care
Georgia College School of Nursing students offer mental health care assessments to visitors at Daybreak in Macon. A new graduate program aims to fill the void of psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners in the region.
Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall near the Alabama-Mississippi border late on September 4, bringing heavy winds, intense rain and storm surges. At least one person died and around 21,000 were without power due to the storm.
Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said a group of people were fighting outside of Chick-fil-A on Bloomfield Road in Macon on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018 when one chased another inside the store and shot him dead.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones speaks during a city wide prayer breakfast held at Glorious Hope Baptist Church Saturday morning. The purpose of this event was to find solutions for how the church can help offset crime and violence in the community.
Bleckley County firefighters could not save a house on Country Club Road on Aug. 30, 2018. Hours later, the Cochran Fire Department was called to another blaze that killed Elmon Lee Jackson, 83, and Larry Jackson, 53, on W. Peter Street
The coaling tower on Seventh Street is the only new addition to Historic Macon's Fading Five list for 2018. The Train Recreation Center, Guy E. Paine House, Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center and Cotton Avenue District remained on the list.
Marine Life Oceanarium in Gulfport was home to 14 dolphins before Katrina made landfall. Six dolphins were relocated to swimming pools on higher ground before the water began to rise, but the remaining eight “Katrina dolphins” weathered the histor
Houston County sheriff's Capt. Ronnie Harlowe says a woman has barricaded herself in a residence on Glenwood Avenue on Thursday afternoon after sheriff's deputies attempted to serve a warrant for her arrest.